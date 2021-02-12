Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Drops By 57.3%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNNXF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 769,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,784. CannAmerica Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.
About CannAmerica Brands
