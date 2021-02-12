Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Drops By 57.3%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNNXF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 769,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,784. CannAmerica Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

