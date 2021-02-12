Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Rises By 142.9%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Gas in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGHLY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $1.9346 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

