Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 215.1%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a growth of 215.1% from the January 14th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.77.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogna Educação in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

