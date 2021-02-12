Short Interest in Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Declines By 56.8%

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MXRSF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Coin Hodl has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Coin Hodl

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

