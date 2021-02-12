Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 199.8%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.38 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

