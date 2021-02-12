Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Decreases By 62.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CTT – Correios De Portugal in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $$2.93 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.