Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Decreases By 58.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 14th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,852. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
