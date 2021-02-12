Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Decreases By 58.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 14th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,852. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

