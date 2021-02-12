Short Interest in EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Expands By 727.9%

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 727.9% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ESNC stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 46,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,015. EnSync has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

