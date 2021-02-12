Short Interest in EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Expands By 727.9%

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 727.9% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ESNC stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 46,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,015. EnSync has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
About EnSync
