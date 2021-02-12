Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Grows By 166.1%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the January 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA opened at $0.08 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

