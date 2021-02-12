Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Grows By 166.1%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the January 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA opened at $0.08 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Exxe Group Company Profile
