Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 129.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the January 14th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ QQEW traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $107.84.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.