Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expands By 210.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the January 14th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,188,983 shares of company stock valued at $67,474,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.