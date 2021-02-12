Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 67.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 1,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Inpex has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.