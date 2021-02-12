Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 67.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 1,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Inpex has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.65.
