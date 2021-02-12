Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Rises By 215.5%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 215.5% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRE opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $66.00.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

