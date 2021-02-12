Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Grows By 1,200.0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $85.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

