Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Rises By 173.0%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the January 14th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,486. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $100.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08.

