Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Decreases By 64.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
DRTGF remained flat at $$19.65 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $25.14.
About Jet2
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.