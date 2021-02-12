Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Decreases By 64.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

DRTGF remained flat at $$19.65 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

Get Jet2 alerts:

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.