Short Interest in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) Rises By 202.0%

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the January 14th total of 460,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE JIH opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. Juniper Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

