Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Declines By 57.1%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of JUPW opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.43.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
