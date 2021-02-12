Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Declines By 57.1%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JUPW opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

