Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Drops By 66.2%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KKOYY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 9,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,121. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Kesko Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

