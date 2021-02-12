Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Drops By 57.1%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KOSÉ stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Several analysts recently commented on KSRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

