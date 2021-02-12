Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 133.3%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.
LIXIL Company Profile
