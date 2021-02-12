Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 133.3%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

