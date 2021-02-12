Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Drops By 66.7%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 21,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,628. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

