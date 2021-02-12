Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Expands By 175.0%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

