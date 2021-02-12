Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 56.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTSKY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $23.69.
Otsuka Company Profile
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.