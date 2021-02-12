Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 56.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTSKY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

