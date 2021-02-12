Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Grows By 209.2%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

