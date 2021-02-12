Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Decreases By 64.6%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 14th total of 21,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 73,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.