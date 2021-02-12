Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 63.2%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $$88.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $99.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.