Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 63.2%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $$88.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $99.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31.
About Rio Tinto Group
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.