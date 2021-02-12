Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 134.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the January 14th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 22,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.55.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
