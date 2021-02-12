Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 134.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the January 14th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 22,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

