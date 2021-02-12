Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Grows By 134.6%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the January 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMTS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 452,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,158. The company has a market cap of $537.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

