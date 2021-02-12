Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Grows By 170.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLCJY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,003. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCJY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

