Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Decreases By 62.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.0 days.

Shares of SWDAF stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

