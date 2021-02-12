Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Drops By 64.5%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 14th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE EDI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth $325,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

