Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 128.8%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 77,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

