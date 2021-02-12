Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Grows By 217.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the January 14th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Shares of SNMYF opened at $7.95 on Friday.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.