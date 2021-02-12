Short Interest in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Declines By 58.4%

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 14th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

