Short Interest in View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Grows By 199.4%

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the January 14th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of View Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. View Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

View Systems Company Profile

View Systems, Inc develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. The company offers concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

