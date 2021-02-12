ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.35, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,811 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

