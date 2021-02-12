ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
ShotSpotter stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.35, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.
In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,811 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.