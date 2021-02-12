ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $57,425.55 and approximately $3,458.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01099279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.71 or 0.05823376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

