Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $191.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

