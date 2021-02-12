Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Shutterstock updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

SSTK stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 18,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,475. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at $903,489,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

