Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SIEGY opened at $80.06 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

