Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 503.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.