Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. 185,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

