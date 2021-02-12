Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$107.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Get Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) alerts:

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.