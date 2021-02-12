Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$107.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

About Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

