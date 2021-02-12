Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

