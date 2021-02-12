SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.65 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

