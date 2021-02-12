Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.