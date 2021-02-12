Simple Software Solutions Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $126,453.27 and approximately $199.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025688 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,632,391 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

