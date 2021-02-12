Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 4,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

