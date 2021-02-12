SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.18 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.84 or 0.01113237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.72 or 0.05736542 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

